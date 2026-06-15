Marcelo Rozo betting profile: U.S. Open

Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.