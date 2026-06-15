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1H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026, as he competes in the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years. The tournament features a challenging 7,440-yard, par-70 layout in Southampton, New York.

Latest odds for Rozo at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Rozo will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.1160.357
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2830.312
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.253-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-1.451-0.992
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.537-0.446

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (193rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.53% that ranked 154th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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