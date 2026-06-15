Marcelo Rozo betting profile: U.S. Open
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026, as he competes in the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years. The tournament features a challenging 7,440-yard, par-70 layout in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- Rozo will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.116
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.283
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.253
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-1.451
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.537
|-0.446
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (193rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.53% that ranked 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.