Lucas Herbert betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Lucas Herbert missed the cut at the U.S. Open in both 2022 and 2023 but managed a tie for 31st in 2021. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Herbert's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|2021
|T31
|72-74-74-72
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Herbert's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Herbert's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 31st at 12-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Herbert's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Herbert's recent performances
- Herbert had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
- Herbert has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Herbert has averaged 0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herbert's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.584
Herbert's advanced stats and rankings
- Herbert posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Herbert recorded a -0.487 mark, indicating struggles with iron play.
- On the greens, Herbert delivered a strong 0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing excellent putting form.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herbert as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.