Laurie Canter betting profile: U.S. Open
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Laurie Canter of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Bahrain Championship 2026 at Royal Golf Club on January 30, 2026 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Laurie Canter returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Canter looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 55th at 15-over.
Canter's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|72-75-71-77
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Canter's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 15-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-69-70-68
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|72-75-71-77
|+15
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Canter has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.012
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Canter sported a -0.001 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating nearly neutral performance with his approach shots.
- Around the greens, Canter averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area where improvement is needed.
- On the greens, Canter delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing slightly above-average putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.