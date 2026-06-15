Laurie Canter betting profile: U.S. Open

Canter had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.

Canter has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Canter has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.