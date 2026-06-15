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44M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 U.S. Open where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Kitayama at the U.S. Open.

Kitayama's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-74+7
2023MC75-70+5
2022MC74-73+7
2021MC70-77+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Kitayama has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this tournament from 2021-2024.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kitayama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-72-71-72-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-69-75-63-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-65-68-71-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.600
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000

Kitayama's recent performances

  • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
  • Kitayama has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kitayama has averaged 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3010.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6340.506
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.1280.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0240.249
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7831.199

Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.634 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Kitayama has earned 1,049 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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