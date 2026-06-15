Kurt Kitayama betting profile: U.S. Open
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 U.S. Open where he missed the cut.
Kitayama's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Kitayama has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this tournament from 2021-2024.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.301
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.634
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.128
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.024
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.783
|1.199
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.634 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 1,049 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.