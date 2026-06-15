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50M AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The U.S. Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Reitan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Reitan at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Reitan's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.6
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.1
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.0
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.0
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.8
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.5
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top-ten four times and in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.687 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5100.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0100.687
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0190.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.126-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3741.390

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Reitan has earned 1,364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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