Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Reitan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.6
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.1
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.0
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.0
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.8
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top-ten four times and in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.687 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.510
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.010
|0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.019
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.126
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.374
|1.390
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 1,364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.