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50M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Roy at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Roy has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.85
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.55
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.50
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.10
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.33
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.80
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.70
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.00
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.56

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.076-0.525
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.416-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2700.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2350.347
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.013-0.511

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.416 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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