Keith Mitchell betting profile: U.S. Open
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Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 20th at 1-over when he last competed in the U.S. Open in 2023. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Mitchell's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
At the U.S. Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.648
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.252
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.039
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.282
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.580
|0.632
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.648 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.252 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% (51st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.