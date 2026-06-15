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1H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell finished tied for 20th at 1-over when he last competed in the U.S. Open in 2023. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the U.S. Open.

Mitchell's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2068-71-71-71+1

At the U.S. Open

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6480.694
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.252-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0390.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.282-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5800.632

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.648 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.252 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
  • Mitchell has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% (51st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jimmy Stanger
USA
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-3

-13

T4

USA
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Brice Garnett
USA
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-13
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-2

-13

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-13
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-2

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Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
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-13
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-13

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