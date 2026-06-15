34M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States and his caddie prepare to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)