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34M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States and his caddie prepare to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States and his caddie prepare to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Bhatia at the U.S. Open.

Bhatia's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-74+10
2024T1668-71-73-71+3

At the U.S. Open

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
  • Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 3-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with a score of 15-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.270-0.611
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.278-0.456
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2650.611
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6390.390
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.913-0.066

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 25.06% of the time.
  • Bhatia has earned 1,371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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