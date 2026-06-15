Kaito Onishi betting profile: U.S. Open

Onishi had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of six-under.

He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Onishi has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Onishi has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.