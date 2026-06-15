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52M AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Kaito Onishi has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship.

Latest odds for Onishi at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Onishi's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Onishi's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-69-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6770-72-71-78+7--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5167-69-69-73-6--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5470-72-72-70E--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D78+8--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

Onishi's recent performances

  • Onishi had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of six-under.
  • He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Onishi has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Onishi has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.427
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.171

Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

  • In his past five tournaments, Onishi struggled off the tee with a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
  • His approach play showed more promise with a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his last five starts.
  • Onishi's short game remained steady with a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, he performed well with a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.

All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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