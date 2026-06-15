Kaito Onishi betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kaito Onishi has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|70-72-71-78
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|67-69-69-73
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-72-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of six-under.
- He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.171
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Onishi struggled off the tee with a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His approach play showed more promise with a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his last five starts.
- Onishi's short game remained steady with a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, he performed well with a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.