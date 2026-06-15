Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open
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Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|2023
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|2022
|T37
|69-72-72-74
|+7
|2021
|T8
|65-73-76-72
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.139
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.059
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9th
|0.448
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.058
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.589
|1.491
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas delivered a ninth-best Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.448 this season.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Thomas has earned 808 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.