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53M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Thomas at the U.S. Open.

Justin Thomas's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-76+12
2024MC77-74+11
2023MC73-81+14
2022T3769-72-72-74+7
2021T865-73-76-72+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
  • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Justin Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--

Justin Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1390.458
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0590.267
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green9th0.4480.607
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0580.158
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5891.491

Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Thomas delivered a ninth-best Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.448 this season.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
  • Thomas has earned 808 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
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-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

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Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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