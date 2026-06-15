Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.