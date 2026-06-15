Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open
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Aaron Rai of England watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 6, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 33rd at nine-over in his most recent U.S. Open appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Rai's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|2024
|T19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-over.
- Rai finished tied for 19th at four-over in the 2024 U.S. Open.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.147
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.496
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.013
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.062
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.595
|1.621
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.496 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Rai has earned 972 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.81% ranked 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.