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1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 6, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 6, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Aaron Rai finished tied for 33rd at nine-over in his most recent U.S. Open appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Rai at the U.S. Open.

Rai's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3372-72-72-73+9
2024T1969-74-68-73+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-over.
  • Rai finished tied for 19th at four-over in the 2024 U.S. Open.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
  • Rai has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1470.375
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4960.833
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0130.043
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0620.369
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.5951.621

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.496 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
  • Rai has earned 972 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.81% ranked 117th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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