Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.

Rai has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.