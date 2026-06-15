J.T. Poston betting profile: U.S. Open
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J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Poston's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|2024
|T32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|71-82
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 32nd at 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.072
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.226
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.177
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.018
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.140
|0.901
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 881 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) this season, while maintaining a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% (74th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.