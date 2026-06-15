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50M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.

Latest odds for Spieth at the U.S. Open.

Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2370-75-71-72+8
2024T4172-71-74-71+8
2023MC72-71+3
2022T3772-70-71-74+7
2021MC73-81+14

At the U.S. Open

  • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Spieth has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1520.691
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.064-0.370
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0800.095
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2820.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5780.431

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.064 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
  • Spieth has earned 673 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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