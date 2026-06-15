Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.
Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|2024
|T41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2022
|T37
|72-70-71-74
|+7
|2021
|MC
|73-81
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.152
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.064
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.080
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.282
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.578
|0.431
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.064 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 673 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.