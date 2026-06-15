Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open

Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.