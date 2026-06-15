Joaquin Niemann betting profile: U.S. Open

Niemann has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Niemann has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.814 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.