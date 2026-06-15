Joaquin Niemann betting profile: U.S. Open
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Joaquin Niemann of Chile tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open after posting rounds of 75-75. He'll return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this major championship.
Niemann's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|2023
|T32
|68-72-70-73
|+3
|2022
|T47
|71-70-76-72
|+9
|2021
|T23
|68-73-72-77
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Niemann's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-73-66-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|74-67-71-68
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-74-70-72
|E
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Niemann has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.814 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.116
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.141
|0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.313
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.324
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.621
|0.984
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.116 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Niemann sported a 1.141 mark. He maintained a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Niemann delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 32.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.