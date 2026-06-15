J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns as the defending champion of the U.S. Open, having won last year's tournament at one-under par. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026.
J.J. Spaun's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
At the U.S. Open
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of one-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
J.J. Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
J.J. Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Valero Texas Open with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
J.J. Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.302
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.762
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.203
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.511
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.756
|1.512
J.J. Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.762 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Spaun has accumulated 1,151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.