J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open

Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.762 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.