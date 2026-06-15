Jimmy Stanger betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger will make his first appearance at the U.S. Open in the past five years when the tournament takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
At the U.S. Open
- Stanger has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged 0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.567
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.124
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.069
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.533
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.043
|0.220
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.567 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.124 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Stanger has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.