Jimmy Stanger betting profile: U.S. Open

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.567 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.124 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.