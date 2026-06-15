PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger will make his first appearance at the U.S. Open in the past five years when the tournament takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Latest odds for Stanger at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Stanger has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-68-67-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Stanger has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged 0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5670.560
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.124-1.002
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0690.111
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5330.551
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0430.220

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.567 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.124 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
  • Stanger has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
24M AGO
Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
27M AGO
Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28M AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW