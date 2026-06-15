J.B. Holmes betting profile: U.S. Open
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J.B. Holmes of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
J.B. Holmes will compete at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 in the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun is the defending champion after winning at 1-under last year.
At the U.S. Open
- Holmes has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Holmes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Holmes's recent performances
- Holmes's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 6-over.
- Holmes has an average of -0.773 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes has averaged -1.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Holmes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.807
Holmes's advanced stats and rankings
- Holmes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.773 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent starts, Holmes averaged -1.369, showing significant challenges with iron play.
- Holmes showed some strength around the greens with a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Holmes delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his recent starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.