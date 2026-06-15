J.B. Holmes betting profile: U.S. Open

Holmes's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 6-over.

Holmes has an average of -0.773 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Holmes has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.