Brian Harman betting profile: U.S. Open
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Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.
Harman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|2024
|T21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|2023
|T43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|2022
|T43
|68-69-75-76
|+8
|2021
|T38
|74-72-75-73
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 18-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 5-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.253
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.066
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.054
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.086
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.219
|0.198
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Harman earned 393 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.06% ranked 100th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.