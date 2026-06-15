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49M AGO

James Nicholas betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

James Nicholas finished tied for 61st at 19-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Nicholas at the U.S. Open.

James Nicholas's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6169-78-75-77+19

At the U.S. Open

  • In Nicholas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 19-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

James Nicholas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National BankT2869-66-72-68-526.5
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC71-71+1--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT1565-67-66-69-1748
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicT6072-67-68-70-34.2
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC72-74+2--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT1969-66-65-69-1541.071
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC72-68-4--
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankMC64-77-1--
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC74-68+2--

James Nicholas's recent performances

  • Nicholas has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Visit Knoxville Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 17-under.
  • Nicholas has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nicholas has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nicholas has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.011
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.250

James Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nicholas has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has struggled with his putting, averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
  • Nicholas's overall game has been below tour average, with a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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