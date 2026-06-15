James Nicholas betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
James Nicholas finished tied for 61st at 19-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
James Nicholas's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|69-78-75-77
|+19
At the U.S. Open
- In Nicholas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 19-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
James Nicholas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank
|T28
|69-66-72-68
|-5
|26.5
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|71-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T15
|65-67-66-69
|-17
|48
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T60
|72-67-68-70
|-3
|4.2
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T19
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|41.071
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|MC
|64-77
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
James Nicholas's recent performances
- Nicholas has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Visit Knoxville Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 17-under.
- Nicholas has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nicholas has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nicholas has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.250
James Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings
- Nicholas has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has struggled with his putting, averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Nicholas's overall game has been below tour average, with a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.