James Nicholas betting profile: U.S. Open

Nicholas has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Visit Knoxville Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 17-under.

Nicholas has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nicholas has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.