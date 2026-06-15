Jake Peacock betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jake Peacock tees off on the16th hole during the first round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 11, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Jake Peacock has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 U.S. Open.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Peacock's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Peacock's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Peacock's recent performances
- Peacock's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
Peacock's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Peacock's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Peacock for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peacock as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.