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52M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp missed the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open, shooting 12-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of a much-improved performance at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Knapp at the U.S. Open.

Jake Knapp's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC75-77+12

At the U.S. Open

  • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Jake Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--

Jake Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Knapp has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.207-0.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4480.474
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.057-0.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7440.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4560.464

Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
  • Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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