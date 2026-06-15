Jackson Koivun betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jackson Koivun of the Auburn Tigers reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green to win his match against Baylor Larrabee of the UCLA Bruins during the final round of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on June 03, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Jackson Koivun missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open after shooting eight-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Koivun's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Koivun's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 2.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.411
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koivun delivered a strong 0.768 mark in his past five starts, showing excellent iron play.
- Around the greens, Koivun had a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, indicating a slight weakness in his short game.
- On the greens, Koivun excelled with a 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, showing strong putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.