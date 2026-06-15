Jackson Koivun betting profile: U.S. Open

Koivun has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.