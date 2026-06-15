Jackson Herrington betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Jackson Herrington of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole of a 36-hole final round during the championship match of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)
The 2026 U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Herrington has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Herrington's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Herrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Herrington's recent performances
- Based on available records, Herrington has one recorded finish, a missed cut at the Masters Tournament.
- He missed the cut at the Masters Tournament with a score of 8-over.
- Herrington's Strokes Gained statistics are not available for his past five tournaments.
Herrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Herrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Herrington is hitting 61.11% of Greens in Regulation this season with an average driving distance of 316.5 yards.
- He is averaging 32.50 Putts Per Round this season and avoiding bogeys 30.56% of the time.
- Herrington has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herrington as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.