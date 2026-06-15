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54M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama returns to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, looking to improve upon his tied for 42nd finish from last year's tournament. The Japanese star has a strong history at this major championship, including a fourth-place finish in 2022.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the U.S. Open.

Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4274-73-77-68+12
2024672-66-70-70-2
2023T3272-69-67-75+3
2022470-70-72-65-3
2021T1771-69-70-78+8

At the U.S. Open

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-over.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at three-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.287-0.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4130.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3480.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.113-0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.587-0.359

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
  • Matsuyama has accumulated 917 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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