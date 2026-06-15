Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, looking to improve upon his tied for 42nd finish from last year's tournament. The Japanese star has a strong history at this major championship, including a fourth-place finish in 2022.
Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|2024
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|2023
|T32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|2022
|4
|70-70-72-65
|-3
|2021
|T17
|71-69-70-78
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at three-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.287
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.413
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.348
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.113
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.587
|-0.359
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 917 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.