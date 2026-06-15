Hendrik Du Plessis betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Hennie Du Plessis will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 at the 2026 U.S. Open. The tournament will be held in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- Du Plessis is competing in the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Du Plessis's recent performances
- Du Plessis has no recorded top finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He has no recorded best finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Du Plessis has no available Strokes Gained statistics in his past five tournaments.
Du Plessis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Du Plessis's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Du Plessis.
All stats in this article are accurate for Du Plessis as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.