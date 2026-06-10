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7H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Higgs at the RBC Canadian Open.

Higgs's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71+2
2023T1271-66-67-73-11
2022MC75-80+15

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--

Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 2-under.
  • Higgs has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0390.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.885-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.315-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.800-0.605
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.961-1.094

Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.885 mark. He maintained a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.55 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.69% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

Ben Silverman
CAN
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Matti Schmid
GER
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GER
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Mac Meissner
USA
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Keith Mitchell
USA
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Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
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Dylan Wu
USA
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