Harry Higgs betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgs's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|T12
|71-66-67-73
|-11
|2022
|MC
|75-80
|+15
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-73-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 2-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -1.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.039
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.885
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.315
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.800
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.961
|-1.094
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.885 mark. He maintained a 71.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.55 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.69% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.