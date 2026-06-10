Harry Higgs betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 2-under.

Higgs has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.