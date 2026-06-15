Harry Hall betting profile: U.S. Open
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Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Harry Hall missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2022, posting a score of 11-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his first weekend at this major championship.
Harry Hall's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Harry Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Harry Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harry Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.320
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.004
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.403
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.268
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.355
|0.379
Harry Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hall delivered a strong 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall posted a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Hall has earned 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.