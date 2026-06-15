Harry Hall betting profile: U.S. Open

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hall delivered a strong 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall posted a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.