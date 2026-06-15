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53M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Harry Hall missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2022, posting a score of 11-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his first weekend at this major championship.

Latest odds for Hall at the U.S. Open.

Harry Hall's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC74-77+11

At the U.S. Open

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Harry Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--

Harry Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
  • Hall has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harry Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.320-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0040.299
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4030.327
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2680.060
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3550.379

Harry Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Hall delivered a strong 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Hall posted a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
  • Hall has earned 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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