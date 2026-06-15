Harris English betting profile: U.S. Open
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Harris English of The United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.
English's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|2024
|T41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|2023
|T8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|2022
|T61
|73-69-78-77
|+17
|2021
|4
|68-70-72-73
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 18-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 3-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.333
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.206
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.011
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.647
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.763
|0.849
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- English accumulated 756 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.92% (64th).
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.