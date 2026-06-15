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58M AGO

Harris English betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of The United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harris English of The United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harris English returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. English looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.

Latest odds for English at the U.S. Open.

English's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5973-74-77-74+18
2024T4170-73-74-71+8
2023T867-66-71-72-4
2022T6173-69-78-77+17
2021468-70-72-73+3

At the U.S. Open

  • In English's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 18-over.
  • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 3-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000

English's recent performances

  • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • English has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3330.200
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.206-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0110.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6470.674
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7630.849

English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, English delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
  • English accumulated 756 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.92% (64th).

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-15
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-6

3

Viktor Hovland
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-14
R4
-5

-14

3

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-14
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Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
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-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
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-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
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-2
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