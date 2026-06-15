Greyson Leach betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Greyson Leach will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, 2026 in the U.S. Open. The Southampton, New York venue will host the championship where J.J. Spaun won last year with a score of 1-under.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Leach's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Leach's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|T35
|68-71-67-75
|-7
|19.5
|May 24, 2026
|KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club
|T9
|71-68-68-65
|-16
|72.5
|May 17, 2026
|Diners Club Peru Open
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|94 Abierto del Centro Zurich presentado por Personal
|T31
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|23.6
|April 19, 2026
|71st ECP Brazil Open
|T3
|67-69-65-66
|-17
|125.0
Leach's recent performances
- Leach has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 71st ECP Brazil Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of seventeen-under.
Leach's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Leach's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Leach for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leach as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.