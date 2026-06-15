Giuseppe Puebla betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Giuseppe Puebla has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years and will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. The tournament takes place at the 7,440-yard, par-70 course in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Puebla's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Puebla's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
Puebla's recent performances
- Puebla's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he shot 11-over.
- He has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last 10 starts.
Puebla's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Puebla's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Puebla in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puebla as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.