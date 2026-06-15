Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Gary Woodland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|2024
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|2023
|T49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|2022
|T10
|69-73-69-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Gary Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|72-74-76-70
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Gary Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.916 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gary Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.736
|0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.056
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.361
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.260
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.691
|0.567
Gary Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.736 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 950 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.