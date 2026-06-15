Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open

Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.916 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.