Filippo Celli betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Filippo Celli will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026, competing in the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance at this major championship in recent years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Celli's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Celli's recent performances
- Celli has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Celli has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Celli has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Celli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.133
Celli's advanced stats and rankings
- Celli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.095 in his past five tournaments, indicating some challenges in his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance has been a relative strength, with a positive 0.429 mark in his past five starts.
- Celli's putting has been an area for improvement, with a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his recent tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Celli as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.