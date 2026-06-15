Filippo Celli betting profile: U.S. Open

Celli has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Celli has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.