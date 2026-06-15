Ethan Fang betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ethan Fang of the Oklahoma State Cowboys watches his shot from the seventh tee during the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 30, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Ethan Fang will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Fang's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Fang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Fang's recent performances
- Fang's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship, where he shot 3-over.
- Fang has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fang has averaged -0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.697
Fang's advanced stats and rankings
- Fang is hitting 52.78% of greens in regulation this season, while his average driving distance is 300.0 yards.
- He averages 31.50 putts per round this season and has a bogey avoidance rate of 27.78%.
- Fang breaks par 8.33% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fang as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.