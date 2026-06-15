Chandler Phillips betting profile: U.S. Open

Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.859 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.