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1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 in Southampton, New York, for the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun won last year with a score of 1-under.

Latest odds for Phillips at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Phillips' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Phillips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200

Phillips' recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top ten once and top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.167-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.859-0.464
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0250.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3760.060
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.625-0.510

Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.859 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 197 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.33% ranked 148th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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