Chandler Phillips betting profile: U.S. Open
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Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 in Southampton, New York, for the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun won last year with a score of 1-under.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Phillips' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.200
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top ten once and top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.167
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.859
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.025
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.376
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.625
|-0.510
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.859 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 197 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.33% ranked 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.