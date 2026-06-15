Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open
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Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished tied for ninth at even par in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2024
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-78
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at even par.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Thompson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.119
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.296
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.115
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.389
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.140
|0.322
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.