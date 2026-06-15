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53M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson finished tied for ninth at even par in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Thompson at the U.S. Open.

Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-73+8
2024T970-72-70-68E
2023MC72-71+3
2021MC69-78+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
  • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at even par.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380.000

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Thompson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Thompson has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.119-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2960.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1150.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.3890.157
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.1400.322

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
  • Thompson has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 89th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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