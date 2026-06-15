Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open

Thompson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Thompson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.

Thompson has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.