David Puig betting profile: U.S. Open

Puig has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.

Puig has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.