David Puig betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
David Puig returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Puig looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished 55th at 11-over.
Puig's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|55
|76-68-69-78
|+11
|2023
|T39
|69-73-75-67
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Puig's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished 55th after posting a score of 11-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Puig's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-68-79
|+6
|--
Puig's recent performances
- Puig has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Puig has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has averaged 0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.587
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.444
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.102
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.579
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.621
|0.171
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
- Puig posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 341.4 yards demonstrates impressive length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Puig sported a -0.444 mark. He maintained a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Puig delivered a 1.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.