Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th.
Berger's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|2024
|T21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2021
|T34
|73-70-74-76
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 5-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.024
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.592
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.340
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.027
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.250
|-0.071
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.592 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.