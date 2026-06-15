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1H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.

Latest odds for Morikawa at the U.S. Open.

Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2370-74-74-70+8
2024T1470-74-66-72+2
2023T1471-69-69-69-2
2022T569-66-77-66-2
2021MC76-71+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 2-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2970-65-68-69-823.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3100.042
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.7630.337
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1820.275
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.179-0.200
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0770.453

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.763 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.58% of the time.
  • Morikawa currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,761 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Bud Cauley
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1

USA
B. Cauley
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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
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-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
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-14
R4
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Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
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-2
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