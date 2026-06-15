Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open
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Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.
Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|2024
|T14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|2023
|T14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|2022
|T5
|69-66-77-66
|-2
|2021
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 2-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.310
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.763
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.182
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.179
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.077
|0.453
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.763 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.58% of the time.
- Morikawa currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,761 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.