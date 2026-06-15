Cole Hammer betting profile: U.S. Open
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Cole Hammer of the United States reacts after playing his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)
Cole Hammer missed the cut at his last appearance in the U.S. Open, finishing at 11-over in 2021. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Hammer's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|77-74
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Hammer's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Hammer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T37
|73-70-77-68
|E
|19.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|67-64-69-64
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|68-72-68-73
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T43
|67-66-67-70
|-10
|11.300
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T62
|66-64-72-69
|-13
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T13
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|56.250
Hammer's recent performances
- Hammer has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.
- Hammer has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hammer has averaged -1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hammer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.056
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|2.534
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.079
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.824
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.268
|-1.257
Hammer's advanced stats and rankings
- Hammer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.056 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hammer sported a strong 2.534 mark. He ranked well with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hammer delivered a -1.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a matching 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hammer as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.