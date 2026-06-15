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51M AGO

Cole Hammer betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Cole Hammer of the United States reacts after playing his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Cole Hammer of the United States reacts after playing his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Cole Hammer missed the cut at his last appearance in the U.S. Open, finishing at 11-over in 2021. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Hammer at the U.S. Open.

Hammer's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC77-74+11

At the U.S. Open

  • In Hammer's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hammer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT3773-70-77-68E19.833
Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1567-64-69-64-2057.000
Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4369-72-71-71-111.220
Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC73-69+2--
Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-69-2--
Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5168-72-68-73-36.629
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT4367-66-67-70-1011.300
July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT6266-64-72-69-134.200
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1367-68-67-69-1756.250

Hammer's recent performances

  • Hammer has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.
  • Hammer has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hammer has averaged -1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hammer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.056-0.468
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.5340.303
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.079-0.418
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.824-0.742
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.268-1.257

Hammer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hammer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.056 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hammer sported a strong 2.534 mark. He ranked well with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hammer delivered a -1.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a matching 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hammer as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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