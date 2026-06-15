Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 3-under.

Kirk has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.