Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T12.
Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|2024
|T26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished T12 after posting a score of 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.046
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.249
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.087
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.497
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.115
|0.038
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.249 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.