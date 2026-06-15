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49M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T12.

Latest odds for Kirk at the U.S. Open.

Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1273-70-72-71+6
2024T2671-71-72-72+6
2023MC71-73+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished T12 after posting a score of 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 3-under.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.046-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2490.372
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0870.379
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.497-0.644
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.1150.038

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.249 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
  • Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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