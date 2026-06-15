Chase Kyes betting profile: U.S. Open
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Chase Kyes of the United States plays his shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during day two of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 23, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chase Kyes will make his return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club as the U.S. Open takes place June 18-21, 2026. J.J. Spaun enters as the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- Kyes has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kyes's recent performances
- Kyes has no recorded finishes in his recent appearances.
Kyes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Kyes's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Kyes for the 2026 season or recent tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kyes as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.