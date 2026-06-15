Carl Yuan betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Carl Yuan has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship venue in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- Yuan has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Yuan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T12
|65-72-70-69
|-7
|58
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T15
|69-67-63-68
|-17
|48
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T34
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|17.5
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T25
|63-69-67-70
|-11
|28.75
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 7-under.
- Yuan has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.143
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 in his past five starts, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.235 in his past five tournaments indicates an area for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.