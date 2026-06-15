Carl Yuan betting profile: U.S. Open

Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 7-under.

Yuan has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.