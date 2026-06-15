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47M AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Carl Yuan has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship venue in Southampton, New York.

Latest odds for Yuan at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Yuan has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Yuan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT1265-72-70-69-758
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT1569-67-63-68-1748
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC73-68+1--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC73-72+1--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC71-70-1--
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC73-70-1--
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT3467-72-70-68-717.5
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT2563-69-67-70-1128.75
Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC75-72+3--

Yuan's recent performances

  • Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 7-under.
  • Yuan has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Yuan has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.235
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.143

Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 in his past five starts, showing strength in his driving game.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.235 in his past five tournaments indicates an area for improvement in his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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