Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open
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Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Cameron Young finished tied for fourth at plus-3 in his most recent U.S. Open appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of contending again in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Young's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|2024
|T67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|2023
|T32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of plus-3.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at plus-3.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at minus-1.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last 10 appearances.
- Young has two victories over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of minus-19.
- Young has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.576
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.445
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.235
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.120
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.377
|1.149
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young ranks sixth with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.377 this season, while posting a 1.377 mark that places him sixth overall on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, with his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranking 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a 0.445 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young ranks third with 2,556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, demonstrating his consistent performance throughout the year.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage ranks sixth at 12.73%, while he breaks par 24.54% of the time, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.