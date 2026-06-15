Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open

Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last 10 appearances.

Young has two victories over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of minus-19.

Young has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.