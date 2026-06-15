PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cameron Young finished tied for fourth at plus-3 in his most recent U.S. Open appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of contending again in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Young at the U.S. Open.

Young's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T470-74-69-70+3
2024T6773-72-75-74+14
2023T3272-70-68-73+3
2022MC72-72+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of plus-3.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at plus-3.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at minus-1.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last 10 appearances.
  • Young has two victories over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of minus-19.
  • Young has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 1.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5760.437
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4450.383
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2350.432
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.120-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3771.149

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young ranks sixth with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.377 this season, while posting a 1.377 mark that places him sixth overall on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, with his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranking 27th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a 0.445 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Young ranks third with 2,556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, demonstrating his consistent performance throughout the year.
  • His Bogey Avoidance percentage ranks sixth at 12.73%, while he breaks par 24.54% of the time, ranking 13th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW