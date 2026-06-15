Cameron Smith betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Smith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Smith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2024
|T32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|2023
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2021
|T38
|71-73-78-72
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 6-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-under.
- Smith has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.749
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.339
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.655
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.125
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.371
|0.589
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.749 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 1.339 mark. He has a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.