Cameron Smith betting profile: U.S. Open

Smith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-under.

Smith has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.