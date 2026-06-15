Caleb Surratt betting profile: U.S. Open
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Caleb Surratt of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
Caleb Surratt will make his debut at the U.S. Open when he tees off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. J.J. Spaun is the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 1-under.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Surratt's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Surratt's recent performances
- Surratt has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Surratt has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Surratt has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Surratt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.036
Surratt's advanced stats and rankings
- Surratt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Surratt has averaged 0.212 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Surratt has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Surratt as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.