Caleb Surratt betting profile: U.S. Open

Surratt has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Surratt has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.