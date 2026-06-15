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37M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States watches a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States watches a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open after shooting 9-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Cauley at the U.S. Open.

Cauley's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-79+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 1.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.0990.348
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3270.472
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2310.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1890.018
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4671.090

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.327 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • Cauley has earned 1,020 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.94% ranked 27th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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