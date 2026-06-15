Bud Cauley betting profile: U.S. Open
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Bud Cauley of the United States watches a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open after shooting 9-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Cauley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-79
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 1.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.099
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.327
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.231
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.189
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.467
|1.090
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.327 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 1,020 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.94% ranked 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.