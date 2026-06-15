Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open

DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

DeChambeau has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.