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34M AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. DeChambeau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for DeChambeau at the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-77+10
2024167-69-67-71-6
2023T2067-72-68-74+1
2022T5671-71-76-75+13
2021169-68-70-67-6

At the U.S. Open

  • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
  • DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 6-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

DeChambeau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1078-65-68-64-9--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--

DeChambeau's recent performances

  • DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • DeChambeau has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • DeChambeau has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8020.783
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1100.024
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.963-0.192
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2070.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.0640.652

DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

  • DeChambeau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.802 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau sported a -0.110 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, DeChambeau delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 15.28% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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