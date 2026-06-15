Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open
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Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. DeChambeau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|2024
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|2023
|T20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|2022
|T56
|71-71-76-75
|+13
|2021
|1
|69-68-70-67
|-6
At the U.S. Open
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 6-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|78-65-68-64
|-9
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.802
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.110
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.963
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.207
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.064
|0.652
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.802 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau sported a -0.110 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, DeChambeau delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 15.28% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.