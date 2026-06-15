Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

Lee's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished 16-over.

Lee has an average of -2.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lee has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.