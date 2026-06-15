Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Bryan Lee of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Bryan Lee missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 16-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-78
|+16
At the U.S. Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-78
|+16
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished 16-over.
- Lee has an average of -2.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.292
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee struggled with his ball-striking in his past five starts, averaging -2.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His short game showed challenges as well, with an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee's putting was a bright spot, averaging 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, though his overall game averaged -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.