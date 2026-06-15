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48M AGO

Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Amateur Bryan Lee of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Amateur Bryan Lee of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bryan Lee missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, shooting 16-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Lee at the U.S. Open.

Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC78-78+16

At the U.S. Open

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-78+16--

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished 16-over.
  • Lee has an average of -2.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.756
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.059
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.292

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee struggled with his ball-striking in his past five starts, averaging -2.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
  • His short game showed challenges as well, with an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee's putting was a bright spot, averaging 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts, though his overall game averaged -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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