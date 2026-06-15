Brandt Snedeker betting profile: U.S. Open

Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.759 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.