Brandon Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Brandon Wu of the United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 6, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his past performances at the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Wu missed the cut in 2021 and finished tied for 70th in 2024 at this major championship.
Wu's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|2021
|MC
|74-76
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 16-over.
- Wu missed the cut at this event in 2021, shooting 10-over through two rounds.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T48
|65-72-73-72
|-1
|8.250
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T19
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|42.000
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T36
|71-67-67-69
|-6
|15.045
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T75
|65-72-80-75
|+4
|2.450
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T74
|68-68-71-71
|-2
|2.550
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the UNC Health Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.779
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu has struggled with a -0.427 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.